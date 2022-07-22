Ga. Judge Suggests Baker McKenzie DQ In Russian Bank Row

By Rosie Manins (July 22, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie should be disqualified from representing a Russian bank in its loan fraud fight against an agricultural supply business that the law firm had advised on restructuring, a federal magistrate judge in Georgia has recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Clay Fuller said in a final report and recommendation Thursday that Baker McKenzie's representation of VUZ-Bank JSC presents a conflict of interest because of the firm's work for Dubai-based Hakan Agro DMCC, an entity that the bank accuses of misappropriating millions of dollars in loan funds. Judge Fuller also recommended quashing the bank's subpoena of a Georgia resident who was the first...

