The SPAC Crash Forces Merger Targets To Rethink Strategies

By Tom Zanki (July 22, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- As the number of failed SPAC mergers racks up, target companies are largely opting to stay private for now, and attorneys expect more companies will revert to traditional public listings when markets improve. Special purpose acquisition companies — or SPACs, which are alternative funding vehicles that acquire and take private companies public — are facing the twin headwinds of market fatigue and the prospect of tighter rules from regulators who fear that SPACs provide less investor protection than ordinary initial public offerings. As such, more merger agreements have collapsed in recent months. Data provider Dealogic reports that there have been 33...

