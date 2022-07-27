2nd Circ. Arbitration Ruling Guides On Electronic Signatures

By Linda Schoonmaker and Tayte Doddy (July 27, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Many employers rely on mandatory arbitration agreements as the sole form of dispute resolution with their employees. The agreements primarily serve to protect employers against large class actions from nonexempt employees, but are also useful in minimizing the costs of prolonged litigation and avoiding excessive jury verdicts for single-plaintiff cases that reach trial. Mandatory arbitration agreements are often signed electronically to both streamline the onboarding process and keep quick access to the documents should they need to be produced. But what happens when an employer attempts to enforce the arbitration agreement, and the employee claims they never actually signed the document...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS