Credit Biz Owner Drops Process Server Harassment Claims

By Ryan Harroff (July 22, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The owner of a credit reporting firm on Friday dropped his New Jersey federal court claims against two consumer protection law firms over how he was served legal papers as part of a global settlement ending both his harassment allegations and the firms' class actions against him in Virginia. Philip N. Burgess Jr. filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in New Jersey for his malicious abuse of process suit against law firms Consumer Litigation Associates PC and Kelly Guzzo PLC as part of the deal resolving multiple Virginia suits claiming his company MicroBilt Corp. violated the Federal Consumer Reporting Act, according...

