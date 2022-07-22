HSA Claims Survive Big Cuts To Worker's Suit

By Grace Elletson (July 22, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge trimmed various claims from a suit brought by an ex-worker alleging that her employer wrongfully terminated her and mishandled her health savings account contributions. Some claims in Alexandra Taber's suit survived, notably her allegation that Cascade Designs Inc. withheld wages by failing to properly deposit paycheck withholdings into her HSA, after U.S. District Judge Tana Lin found Thursday that factual issues precluded the claims' dismissal on summary judgment. The judge axed a total of 14 other claims from Taber's 34-claim suit — a complaint in which the "plaintiff seems to have made mountains of a molehill," according to...

