Revlon's $15M Ch. 11 Retention Bonus Plan Approved In NY

By Vince Sullivan (July 22, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A $15.4 million key employee bonus plan proposed by bankrupt cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. received approval on Friday in New York after a judge there said he was satisfied the payments served a retentive purpose and were only payable to non-insiders of the debtor. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones initially expressed some reservations about approving bonus payments to some of Revlon's senior employees, saying it appeared they were too closely involved in the management of the company and wouldn't be eligible to receive the bonuses aimed at retaining critical employees during the bankruptcy case. He said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS