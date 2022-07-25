Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

​Attorney-Client Privilege Shields Lowe's Internal Chatter​

By Clarice Silber (July 25, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has denied Lowe's Home Centers LLC sales associate workers' bid to force the company to produce internal communications that it has claimed are privileged.

Magistrate Judge Kyle Dudek wrote in an order released Friday, "The facts here are not enough for the court to strip Lowe's of this legal protection."

"The relief plaintiffs seek — in camera review or full disclosure of the privilege log — is strong medicine," Judge Dudek wrote. "Either path ends with the court invading the confidentiality of communications that Lowe's has certified are privileged under the penalty" of Rule 11 of the...

