Insurer Says No Coverage For Screen Developer In BIPA Suits

By Ganesh Setty (July 22, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Hanover Insurance Group unit told an Illinois federal court Friday that it should have no coverage obligations to a developer of interactive digital displays facing two proposed class actions in state court accusing it of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. Citizens Insurance Co. of America said in its declaratory action that the business owners policies it issued to Cooler Screens Inc. bar coverage since the underlying allegations are not employment-related, and the policies contain multiple exclusions relating to the collection of information. A Hanover Insurance Group unit told an Illinois federal court that it does not owe coverage to...

