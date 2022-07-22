SFO Loses Unfair Dismissal Appeal Over 'C-Word' Row

By Ronan Barnard (July 22, 2022, 10:11 PM BST) -- A prosecutor fired by the Serious Fraud Office for allegedly swearing at an FBI agent was vindicated Friday when a London judge largely rejected the agency's appeal against a tribunal ruling that he was unfairly dismissed. Judge Murray Shanks denied all but one of the agency's appeals against a tribunal's conclusion that the SFO had unfairly dismissed Tom Martin, a former senior SFO lawyer who led its sprawling bribery probe into Monaco-based oil consultancy Unaoil. Martin was fired in December 2018 over allegations that he called a U.S. official the "c-word" at an unofficial pub meeting in 2016. An employment tribunal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS