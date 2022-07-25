GAO Dismisses Challenge To Amended Army Bid Solicitation

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 25, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has ruled that the U.S. Army was within its rights to issue revisions to a contract request after submissions were due, despite claims that the revisions were unfair and went against proper regulations. In a four-page decision issued Wednesday and made public Friday, GAO general counsel Edda Emmanuelli Perez said the Army was within its rights to revise a solicitation after already sending out offeror letters because it had the proper discretion to do that, so long as the corrections are deemed appropriate to remedy the issues. "In light of the agency's concerns regarding the clarity of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS