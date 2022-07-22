Eli Lilly Pocketed $60M Meant For Medicaid, Ill. Jury Hears

By Lauraann Wood (July 22, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Co. defrauded the federal government of $60 million by deliberately leaving retroactive drug price increases out of the metrics it was required to include for Medicaid rebate calculations, an Illinois federal jury heard Friday. Eli Lily knowingly failed to pay the government its proper cut of more than $500 million it pocketed in clawbacks from drug wholesalers between 2005 and 2017 by intentionally failing to report its retroactive price increases for the "average manufacturer price" metric that determined Medicaid's amount under a 30-year-old drug rebate program, counsel for relator Ronald Streck told the jury during opening statements....

