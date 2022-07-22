MLB's Nationals Say Maskless Fan Didn't Specify Disability

By Elliot Weld (July 22, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Washington Nationals baseball team filed a motion to dismiss a suit filed by a fan who was ejected from their ballpark for refusing to wear a mask during a game, claiming he filed the claim too late and refused to provide detail on the "disability" that allegedly prevented him from masking up. Thomas Valentine attended a game on May 5, 2021, at a time when all fans were required to wear a mask at games, in accordance with mandates then in effect in Washington. In previous legal motions, the fan has said he has a disability "within the meaning" of...

