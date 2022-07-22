Stop Work Order Issued Hours After NYC Mansion Is Razed

By Andrew McIntyre (July 22, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The New York City Department of Buildings late Thursday ordered demolition to cease at a Brooklyn property, reversing an earlier decision hours too late, as the turn-of-the-century mansion there had already been bulldozed to the ground. The building department on Tuesday had issued a permit for demolition of 441 Willoughby Ave., even though the Landmarks Preservation Commission had met just days earlier to discuss historic status for the French Gothic-style mansion known as the Jacob Dangler House, and LPC had not issued a final decision when the building department granted the demolition permit earlier in the week. Update: pic.twitter.com/ouKJMGOFEI — Chi...

