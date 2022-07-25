Amazon, 3M Accuse Sellers Of Counterfeit Stethoscope Scam

By Dorothy Atkins (July 25, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. and consumer products conglomerate 3M Corp. filed a pair of trademark infringement lawsuits in Washington federal court Friday, accusing an anonymous group of sellers of illegally marketing and selling counterfeit 3M stethoscopes to medical experts. In a pair of nearly identical complaints filed jointly, the companies allege that defendants used more than four dozen Amazon seller accounts — with names like "Abeytube," "Hittmedical LLC" and "Easrscope Store" — to intentionally rip off 3M's trademarks and sell counterfeit stethoscopes in violation of federal trademark laws, Washington state consumer protection laws, and Amazon's anti-counterfeiting policies and its services...

