Hailey Bieber Can Keep Promoting Rhode Skin Care, For Now

By Lauren Berg (July 22, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Hailey Bieber can keep promoting her new beauty brand Rhode for the time being, a New York federal judge ruled Friday, denying a preliminary injunction brought by a fashion brand of the same name that claims the model is infringing its trademarks. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield in a brief order denied the injunction bid brought by Rhode-NYC LLC seeking to stop Bieber from using "Rhode" despite the fashion brand's emergency letter on Friday alerting the court tother fact that the model planned to release a documentary about her new brand that is likely to be seen by "tens or...

