Sarbanes-Oxley At 20: How It Complicates Musk's Twitter Case

By James Park (July 26, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- In his book "Manias, Panics, and Crashes," the economist Charles Kindleberger argued that the bursting of a stock market bubble predictably reveals questionable practices that were overlooked during a speculative boom. Over the last few months, the collapse of a market bubble has shaved billions in market value from many technology companies. The decline in value of Twitter Inc. recently prompted billionaire Elon Musk to attempt to withdraw his bid to buy the company at a much higher price than what it is trading for today. He is arguing that Twitter defrauded him by issuing material misstatements to the U.S. Securities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS