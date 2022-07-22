T-Mobile To Pay $350M In MDL Over Massive 2021 Data Breach

By Dave Simpson (July 22, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million and boost its data security spending by $150 million over the next two years to end claims in multidistrict litigation from more than 76 million Americans whose data was allegedly exposed during a 2021 breach, the consumers told a Missouri federal court Friday. T-Mobile will pay $350 million to end claims in multidistrict litigation over a massive 2021 data breach, according to court filings Friday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) In an unopposed bid for preliminary approval of the deal, the alleged victims told the court that the members of the proposed nationwide class would receive...

