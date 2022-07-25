Education Loan Co. Will Pay $3.2M To End Class Action

By Sarah Jarvis (July 25, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A certified class of student loan borrowers has asked a New York federal court to give its initial OK to a $3.25 million settlement that would end the borrowers' suit against ACS Education Services, which allegedly failed to provide certain certificates to them after informing them they could prepay their loans at any time. In a Friday memorandum supporting his unopposed motion for preliminary approval, plaintiff Jeffrey Chery said the deal with Conduent Education Services — which does business as ACS — is an excellent result for the class and is both substantively and procedurally fair. Chery said the settlement provides borrowers significant...

