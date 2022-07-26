A Look At Cybersecurity's Federal Legal Landscape

By Adam Solomon and Anna Chan (July 26, 2022, 2:21 PM EDT) -- This summer, two new U.S. federal laws were enacted to enhance the government's cybersecurity posture at the national, state and local levels. The new laws — the State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act of 2021, known as the Cybersecurity Act, and the Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, or the Cyber Workforce Program Act — are the latest in a series of executive and legislative actions taken by the federal government over the course of the past year to strengthen cybersecurity resiliency in the U.S. Following high-profile ransomware attacks on U.S. critical infrastructure, there have been sweeping changes to...

