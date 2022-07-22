Attys For Pork Buyers Get $34M In Fees From Price-Fix Deals

By Dave Simpson (July 22, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge approved nearly $34 million in fees on Friday for the attorneys who helped direct buyers of pork score more than $100 million from settlements with Smithfield Foods Co. and JBS USA Food Co. — giants in the meat industry that they accused of scheming to inflate pork prices. U.S. District Judge John R. Tunheim greenlit the fee bid, and an additional $2.5 million in expenses, noting the complexity of the cases and the success of their outcomes. In addition to highlighting the millions of dollars gained for the direct purchasers, the judge pointed to "the mediation, all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS