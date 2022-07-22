Uber Inks Deal With Feds In Criminal Probe Over 2016 Breach

By Hailey Konnath (July 22, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Uber has reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice that puts to rest a criminal investigation into the company's cover-up of the sprawling 2016 data breach in which 57 million riders' information was stolen, the DOJ announced Friday. The ride-hailing company has entered into a nonprosecution agreement with prosecutors and accepted responsibility for concealing the breach from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a statement from the Justice Department. Specifically, Uber Technologies Inc. admitted that its personnel failed to report the November 2016 incident to the FTC despite the fact that an investigation into the company's data security was already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS