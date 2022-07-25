Real Estate Rumors: Arbor Realty, UOL Group, Hillpointe

By Andrew McIntyre (July 25, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Vertical Street Ventures has landed $30 million in financing for a Tucson, Arizona, multifamily property, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The three-year loan from New York-based Arbor Realty Trust is for 3985 N. Stone Ave., a 232-unit property, and the loan carries an interest rate of 4.05%, according to the report. Most of the 372 residential condo units at a Singapore project sold this past Friday and Saturday, the Business Times reported on Sunday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Developers Kheng Leong Co., UOL Group and Singapore Land Group held a preview event...

