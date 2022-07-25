Jiffy Lube To Pay $2M To End Workers' No-Poach Policy Suit

By Dave Simpson (July 25, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Jiffy Lube has agreed to pay $2 million to end a former worker's potential class action over the company's past use of no-poach provisions in franchise agreements in the Philadelphia area, the worker said in an uncontested bid for preliminary approval of the deal. Former worker Victor Fuentes urged the Pennsylvania federal court to greenlight the settlement Friday, saying it represents about 90% of the damages suffered by about 1,250 hourly current and former Jiffy Lube workers in the New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania regions in and around Philadelphia. "This represents an excellent recovery considering the size of the settlement class,...

