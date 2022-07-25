Greenberg Traurig Works On $44M Brooklyn Deal

By Faith Williams (July 25, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP worked on a $43.6 million deal for a Brooklyn property purchased by real estate investment company Invesco from Knickpoint Ventures, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The 99,270-square-foot property is at 160 John St. in Brooklyn and was used as a self-storage business by Knickpoint Ventures. The property was officially sold on July 15, and the buyer is an entity affiliated with Invesco's Dallas office, according to the records. Knickpoint Ventures is a real estate investment company based in New York with a portfolio including residential, self-storage, industrial and office properties, according to its...

