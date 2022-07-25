4th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Fla. Restaurants' Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (July 25, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit rejected a COVID-19 coverage appeal from a Florida family-owned chain of restaurants, finding Monday that a Virginia federal judge correctly dismissed the suit. The Fourth Circuit backed a Virginia federal judge's decision to dismiss a restaurant chain's COVID-19 coverage suit on the grounds that the chain hadn't pointed to direct physical loss as a result of the virus. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) In a three-page decision, the three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson did not make a reversible error in March 2021 when he dismissed the suit from Skillets LLC against Colony Insurance. The panel also...

