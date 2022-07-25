Northwestern Workers Tell 7th Circ. ERISA Suit Is Valid

By Patrick Hoff (July 25, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Workers at Northwestern University told the Seventh Circuit it should reject the school's attempts to toss their proposed class action claiming it mishandled their retirement savings, saying they weren't obligated to refute all potentially reasonable explanations for the plan's management. The workers took aim in a brief on Friday at Northwestern's arguments that the case shouldn't be revived in Illinois federal court. The school relied on improper pleading standards that elevate what's actually required for an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit and distorted the factual record in its brief earlier this month, they said. "While there could be lawful reasons,...

