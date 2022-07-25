Calif. Trucker's Unfair Competition Claim Avoids Dismissal

By Grace Elletson (July 25, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge signaled that he will not dismiss a trucker's claim brought under his wage and hour class action alleging his employer violated unfair competition law, ruling that the trucker can obtain a remedy under the law and California's labor code simultaneously. In a tentative ruling, U.S. District Judge George Wu said Friday that U.S. Xpress Inc. couldn't ax Anthony Ayala's claim that it violated California's Unfair Competition Law by shorting truckers' pay because it would lend him a remedy redundant to those under the state's labor code. Ayala does have standing to bring the claim forward, Judge Wu...

