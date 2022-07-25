Electric Vehicle SPAC Buyers Sue In Del. Over $1.4B Shock

By Jeff Montgomery (July 25, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Investors in a blank-check company that took a purported electric vehicle maker public last year sued the architects and dealers of the $1.4 billion deal in Delaware on Monday, alleging in a class suit that they were misled into buying shares of an imported vehicle dealer, not a carmaker. The five-count Court of Chancery complaint, filed on behalf of stockholders in Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., said those behind the special purpose acquisition company deal, organized by Forum Merger III Corp., had every incentive to mislead those who bought into the "de-SPAC" transaction. Forum was organized to line up investors for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS