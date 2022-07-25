DOI Approves Yavapai-Prescott Gambling Contract In Arizona

By Joyce Hanson (July 25, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior said it will approve the Yavapai-Prescott's state-tribal gaming compact with Arizona, a move that will help bring an end to the tribe's suit against a sports betting and event wagering bill signed by the governor last year. The DOI in a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday said the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe's amended and restated gaming compact with Arizona will allow the tribe to engage in Class III gaming activities on reservation land under the U.S. Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. "The compact permits various types of gaming, including video devices, house...

