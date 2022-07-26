Booz Allen, EverWatch Blast 'Imaginative' DOJ Merger Suit

By Bryan Koenig (July 26, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Booz Allen Hamilton and EverWatch offered full-throated defenses of their proposed $440 million merger, telling a Maryland federal judge that the U.S. Department of Justice's challenge is an "overreach" with no grounding in reality about the single National Security Agency contract at issue. In separate answers Friday to the DOJ's complaint, the companies argued they have no incentive and no ability to underperform or overbill on the NSA contract for "signals intelligence modeling and simulation support services" called Optimal Decision, which has not yet gone out for bid but which the department says is threatened by the combination of the only...

