Lawmaker Can't Quash Subpoena In Ga. Trump Election Probe

By Rosie Manins (July 25, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., on Monday lost his attempt to quash a subpoena for his testimony in a Georgia investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others criminally tried to interfere in the state's November 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May denied Hice's motion not long into a hearing in the Northern District of Georgia, after discovering major holes in the way the case was presented to her by the congressman as well as the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, which is leading the investigation. Hice, who represents Georgia's 10th Congressional District, sought to avoid testifying before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS