Senate Ends Debate On Semiconductor Tax Credit Legislation

By Hailey Konnath (July 26, 2022, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Senate voted Tuesday to close debate on legislation intended to incentivize domestic semiconductor manufacturing through a 25% tax credit and $52 billion in subsidies, setting up the bill for a potential final vote as early as this week. Senators voted 64-32 to end discussion on the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, also known as the CHIPS Act. The bill aims to strengthen the security and resilience of the semiconductor supply chain, according to its text. It also looks to provide a secure supply of semiconductors relevant to national security, bolster the U.S. economy, and create jobs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS