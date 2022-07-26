Aramark Sports Gets Partial Win In Cart Injury Suit

By Mike Curley (July 26, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has given a partial win to Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services LLC in a suit alleging one of its employees injured a temporary worker by operating a cart while drinking and using marijuana, finding that Aramark can be covered by an indemnity provision from the agency that supplied the temporary worker. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard partially granted Aramark's bid for summary judgment in its third-party complaint against FastTrack Staffing Inc., which had supplied plaintiff Alton Belcher as a temporary worker to help clean up after a Jacksonville Jaguars game, according...

