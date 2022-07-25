NFL Retirement Plan Turns To 5th Circ. After $2.5M Loss

By Abby Wargo (July 25, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The National Football League's retirement plan said Monday it would look to the Fifth Circuit to overturn a former running back's $2.5 million win in a lawsuit claiming he was shortchanged on disability benefits. The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan told the court that it is seeking to overturn the June 27 final judgment granting Michael Cloud $1,281,120 in back benefits as well as the July 18 order granting $1.23M in attorney fees. U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer had applauded Cloud for winning the suit when the odds were stacked against him. The court also said in the...

