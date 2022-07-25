GAO Calls For National Plan To Increase Tribal Broadband

By Kelly Lienhard (July 25, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The federal government must develop a national strategy for improving broadband access on tribal lands because the current approach is fragmented and convoluted, and it's preventing tribes from utilizing federal funding, the Government Accountability Office said in a new report. In the report published Friday, the nonpartisan congressional watchdog recommended that the Executive Office of the President develop a national strategy with explicit standards and metrics to increase broadband access on tribal lands. The GAO also recommended that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration creates a framework within its American Broadband Initiative to address the barriers to broadband access on tribal land....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS