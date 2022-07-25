Engineer Says Race Factored Into COVID Remote Work Policy

By Chris Villani (July 25, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- An ongoing suit by a Chinese American engineer fired for refusing to come into the office during the COVID-19 pandemic was amended Monday to include new claims that his former company granted white employees the ability to work remotely. Yiyu Lin filed a lawsuit against welding and electrical equipment company CGIT Systems Inc. in 2020, saying the company let him go after he asked to work from home during the health crisis because he lives with his 81-year-old mother and has a history of high blood pressure. In September, a federal judge ruled in Massachusetts that Lin could pursue disability and age...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS