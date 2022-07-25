9th Circ. Says Plan Can Invoke Self-Help Provision In Reversal

By Abby Wargo (July 25, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday sided with a film industry health plan that challenged a win for a retiree and his daughter who sued after their benefits were cut off, striking down their lower court win and ruling that the ability to recoup payments was embedded in the plan. A three-judge panel in a published opinion on Monday sided with the Motion Picture Industry Health Plan, saying it had not violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by invoking a "self-help" provision to curb benefits payments to Norman Mull and his daughter. The panel nixed the Mulls' 2020 win and remanded...

