Trade Secrets Fight Belongs In Tribal Court, Judge Rules

By Caleb Symons (July 26, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Alabama declined to hear allegations that a former employee for a tribal-owned defense contractor stole trade secrets and shared them with her new company, finding that the dispute involving work on a missile-detection system belongs in tribal court. In his ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon said most of the claims that AQuate II LLC brought against its former worker, Jessica Tedrick Myers, are subject to sovereign immunity because her new employer is another tribal entity. Those rules do not protect Myers from AQuate's breach of contract claim, according to Judge Kallon, who nonetheless...

