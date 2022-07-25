Chicago Must Face Genetic Bias Claims Over Health Program

By Anne Cullen (July 25, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Two Chicago employees' claims that a city wellness initiative violated the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act were cleared to move ahead Monday after an Illinois federal judge said it's too early to tell if participation in the program was voluntary. While U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall threw out the bulk of the 2-year-old lawsuit in her ruling — including the GINA allegations from the other six plaintiffs, and all the disability discrimination and constitutional claims — she let two genetic bias claims stand. The lawsuit hinges on the Chicago Lives Healthy Wellness Program, which used biometric screenings to gather health information...

