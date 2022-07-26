Manatt IP Expert Will Co-Lead ArentFox Schiff Media Team

By James Mills (July 26, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- ArentFox Schiff LLP has added a former Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP intellectual property expert as a partner and the new co-lead of its media and entertainment industry team in Los Angeles. Michelle A. Cooke, who spent the past eight years at Manatt, joins the ArentFox Schiff media and entertainment and trademark groups, the firm announced Monday. She negotiates licensing, distribution and development agreements for IP clients. She also counsels clients on trade secrets, privacy, data security and technology. As co-lead of the media and entertainment industry team, she will oversee about 60 attorneys who advise film studios, film and TV...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS