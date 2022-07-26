Patent Co. Says AT&T Can't Ax $450M Number-Sharing IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (July 26, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Patent-holding company Network Apps has urged a New York federal judge to rebuff AT&T's bid to escape infringement litigation over phone number-sharing technology, saying the telecommunications giant is oversimplifying the claimed invention. Network Apps LLC argued in an opposition Monday that U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla shouldn't allow AT&T Inc. to duck claims that the telecommunications company poached number sharing technology to create "NumberSync," saying AT&T's "creative interpretations of facts and law" do not support dismissal at this stage in the suit. AT&T said in June that the asserted patent was too abstract and invalid under the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS