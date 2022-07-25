EEOC Probing Tesla Over Civil Rights Complaints

By Sue Reisinger (July 25, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. said in its quarterly financial filing Monday that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued a finding against the company concerning alleged systemic race discrimination, hostile work environment and pay equity claims. The cause finding "closely parallels" a civil complaint filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing in February against Tesla in Alameda County Superior Court, according to the filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If Tesla cannot reach a resolution with the EEOC through mandatory conciliation, the agency can sue the carmaker over its alleged civil rights violations in federal court. (AP...

