11th Circ. Again Rejects Joint Employer Argument

By Nicole Rosenthal (July 26, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit shot down a workers' petition to review a May panel decision that two environmental response companies didn't jointly employ the laborers, who are seeking unpaid overtime and wages from the businesses. In a one-page order issued Monday, a three-judge panel denied the six workers' request for either rehearing the case en banc or rehearing the case with the same three-judge panel. The court did not give a reason for the denial. Monday's order serves as the final word in a back-and-forth stemming from a 2019 collective action by worker Ramon Valle claiming that Ceres Environmental Services Inc. and...

