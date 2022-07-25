Light Sensor Co. Can't Undo $48M Trade Secret Trial Loss

By Dave Simpson (July 25, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge rejected Renesas Electronics' bid to send a 13-year-old trade secrets suit to trial for the third time Monday, keeping intact a $48 million win for the Austrian-owned electronics company AMS Sensors USA Inc. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III agreed with AMS that Renesas "merely attempted to relitigate old issues the court has already heard the same arguments on and resolved," making numerous examples of its retread arguments throughout the opinion. "Renesas presents no new arguments or evidence on these issues," he said. "In fact, the court has repeatedly rejected the same arguments." Representatives for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS