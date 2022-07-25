7th Circ. Revives Loyola COVID Tuition Refund Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 25, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday partially revived a proposed class action seeking partial tuition and fee refunds for Loyola students due to COVID-19-related school closures, finding that the lower court erred in tossing the suit and the students adequately alleged a "classic breach of contract claim" under Illinois law. In a split opinion, the panel majority reversed a trial court's decision tossing a breach of implied contract claim against Loyola University Chicago and remanded the dispute with instructions for the court to allow the students to amend their unjust enrichment allegations. The panel found that the trial judge erred in finding...

