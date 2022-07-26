TD Bank Customers Want $2.2M Deal To End Credit Card Suit

By Katryna Perera (July 26, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of TD Bank NA customers are asking a New Jersey federal judge for initial approval of a $2.2 million settlement, bringing an end to their suit accusing the bank of making false promises about credit card upgrades. Plaintiffs Natalie Campagna, Gloria DeVault, Amanda Farmer, Philip Pagliaro and Yaakov Roziner filed a motion for preliminary approval on Monday, saying the settlement will provide immediate and substantial recovery to class members. The plaintiffs also asked the court to certify a nationwide class of current and former TD Bank Cash Secured Credit Card holders who opened a secured credit card between...

