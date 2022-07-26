Unclear Policy Leads 1st Circ. To Affirm Widow's $1M Award

By Chris Villani (July 26, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has upheld a $1 million judgment owed by Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. to the widow of a former AECOM Technology Corp. vice president, finding that the executive's life insurance policy could be read to entitle him to coverage. Writing for the panel Monday, Circuit Judge Bruce M. Selya called the matter pitting Renee Ministeri against the insurance company a "poster child" for the "familiar proposition" that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 requires any policy ambiguities be construed in favor of the insured. "We conclude that the policy language invoked by the insurance company is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS