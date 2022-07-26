Illinois Health Insurer Wants Out Of Robocall Suit

By Josh Liberatore (July 26, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A health insurer urged an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed class action alleging it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending automated promotional phone calls, arguing the class plaintiff still can't show its involvement in making the calls. Celtic Insurance Co. said Monday in a motion to dismiss that Tawni Bennett's third amended complaint can't cure the deficiencies in the previous version of her proposed class action. Bennett, a Texas resident, first sued Chicago-based Celtic along with a Florida agency, CR Insurance Group LLC, and insurance agent Joel Ortiz in October 2020, alleging they sent her numerous unwanted,...

