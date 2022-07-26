Lumen Wins $137M Deal To Improve CBP Cyber Infrastructure

By Rae Ann Varona (July 26, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has selected Lumen Technologies to provide a mix of communications services at the agency's facilities, including entry ports, airports and country borders, as part of a contract worth $137 million, the company announced Tuesday. In addition to supporting CBP by engineering, managing, maintaining and "enhancing the design" of its communications and network services, Lumen said in announcing its win that it would also help CBP with modernizing its information technology infrastructure by working with the agency to adopt a software-defined wide area network solution. "Customs and Border Protection's 24/7 mission to protect the American people, safeguard...

