3rd Circ. Says FedEx OT Suit Is Only For Pa. Workers

By Irene Spezzamonte (July 26, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Security specialists whose misclassification claims seeking unpaid overtime arose out of Pennsylvania cannot join a collective suit against FedEx, the Third Circuit said Tuesday, affirming a lower court's decision limiting the collective only to those who worked in the state. In a precedential and unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel upheld a Pennsylvania district court's 2020 decision that halted out-of-state workers from joining a collective Fair Labor Standards Act suit alleging that FedEx misclassified security specialists as overtime-exempt. The panel said opt-in plaintiffs must demonstrate ties with the forum state, joining the Sixth and Eighth Circuits in their conclusion that FLSA collective...

